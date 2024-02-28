Sodiq Yusuff appearing in a historic Disney animated series ahead of UFC 300
- Sodiq Yusuff lent his voice to a Disney TV series
- The show is the first of its kind for Disney
- He will also appear at UFC 300 in April
By Amy Kaplan
Sodiq Yusuff has two historic moments in his life and career on the horizon.
The UFC Nigerian-American featherweight has lent his voice to a new animated Disney series Iwájú which is streaming on Disney+ right now. The show is centered around a Nigerian family living in "futuristic" Lagos, Nigeria.
It is the first show of it's kind for Disney and a milestone in the young fighters career outside of the cage.
Sodiq Yusuff will appear on Disney's Iwájú
According to the official Disney page, the series "follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds."
The show doesn't list Yusuff on its official page so it's unclear which charecter he voices of when he will appear.
Yusuff follows in the footsteps of his fellow Nigerian fighter Kamaru Usman who appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This might be a bigger deal for Yusuff because Usman was a UFC champion at the time.
Yusuff is also appearing on the historic 300th UFC PPV card in April. He will fight Diego Lopes at UFC 300 on the preliminary portion of the card. He'll look to rebound from his loss to Edson Barboza in October 2023.