A soccer kick knockout, Mike Perry's new promotion & Belal Muhammad's good deed
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
A soccer kick highlight to start your day
At Black Combat 11 in Busan, South Korea, soccer kicks are legal (unlike in the UFC, Bellator and PFL) and the event played host to one massive knockout. Gi Bum Moon finished Young Jun Cho with the brutal finish.
I know a lot of fans want soccer kicks to be legal in the UFC and it's not that I am opposed to it, but I'm also not campaigning for them to be added. They do seem pretty brutal and I'm fine with the ruleset we have in the UFC now.
Mike Perry is staring his own MMA promotion
On Friday, Mike Perry announced his own promotion ahead of his fight with Jake Paul. The promotion is called Dirty Boxing Championship and will be a mix of boxing, muay Thai, and MMA.
Everyone is eager to start a combat sports promotion these days and I'm all for it. Very few of them find success though and that's the hard part. Perry's promotion will have unique rules, like the fight can go to the ground but no submissions are allowed. I'm not really sure why these rules are they way they are but I'm eager to see the first event and see how things go.
Belal Muhammad helps bring an orphaned child to America
Belal Muhammad spoke about a child he helped bring to the US after his paretns were killed in Gaza. Check out the video above to hear about it in his own words.
This is an incredible special and selfless act. No matter what you think about the war raging between Palestine and Israel, all children are innocent and are siffering greatly. Muhammad has really been outspoken about stopping the war and there's only so much he can do. But seeing the smile on that little boys face is everything and I applaud Muhammad for going the extra mile to making this happen.