Sinead Kavanagh is looking forward to 'revenge tour' at Bellator Dublin
By Amy Kaplan
Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh returns to the Bellator cage for the first time since her March 2023 loss to Sara Collins at Bellator 299. She'll be stepping into the cage against a familiar foe in Arlene Blencowe.
The pair meant once alreay at Bellator 182 in August 2017. In that bout the fight went to the scorecards but Blencowe was awarded the win by two of the three judges. Now she's looking to exact her revenge on Blencowe.
“It feels good to be back fighting in Ireland. This feels like a new era, and I want to prove myself a little bit. I’m under a new banner, in a way," Kavanagh said during the official Bellator Dublin media day event. “I’m looking forward to starting this revenge tour. I feel like I won our last fight, and I'm excited to throw down again and get my hand raised.”
Despite wanting to be the one on the winning side this time around, Kavanagh praised her opponent for helping to pave the way for women's MMA.
“Arlene [Blencowe] and I are veterans in this game. We didn’t get things handed to us. We started out when nothing was set in stone. We walked our way to where we are today.”
The serve at the final fight on the main card before the co-main event of Paul Huges and Bobby King and the main event, a welterweight title fight between reigning champion Jason Jackson and the challenger Ramazan Kuramagomedov.
Bellator Dublin fight card
Main Card
- Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kurmagomedov; For Jackson's Bellator welterweight title
- Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King; Lightweight
- Sinead Kavanagh vs. Arlene Blencowe; Women's featherweight
- Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Dalton Rosta; Middleweight
- Darragh Kelly vs. Mathias Poiron; Lightweight
- Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos; Bantamweight
Prelims
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Tyler Mathison; Featherweight
- Simeon Powell vs. Abdellah Er-Ramy; Light heavyweight
- Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Marcirley Alves; Bantamweight
- Shibobu Ota vs. Roger Blanque; Bantamweight
- Olena Kolesnyk vs. Sara Collins; Women's featherweight
- Nathan Kelly vs. Jose Sanchez; Featherweight
- Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek; Women's featherweight
- Nate Kelly vs. Paul Nolan; Flyweight*
Bellator cards can be viewed on the MAX streaming service in the United States, DAZN in Europe and abroad.