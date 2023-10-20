Everything you need to know about Sharaputdin Magomedov assault controversy
Sharaputdin Magomedov allegedly beat up a man in Russia for kissing a woman in public.
By Amy Kaplan
Sharaputdin Magomedov is making his UFC 294 debut on Saturday, Oct. 21 when he fights Bruno Silva. The name is familiar to some fight fights due in part to his wild-looking eye (which we talk about in length here). But unfortunately, some know Magomedov as the guy who beat someone up in a mall.
We assume if you've found yourself here, you haven't heard the story yet so we'll get you all details we know.
The alleged assault happened sometime in May 2022 and was under investigation by authorities in Dagestan, at the time. According to allboxing.ru, the incident occurred in the city of Makhachkala.
A video of the incident appears to show Magomedov confront a man who was kissing his own girlfriend in a shopping mall. The confrontation turned violent when the two men began throwing punches.
The incident was broken up by onlookers but that's not where it ended.
A second video shows Magomedov waiting at the exit of the mall for the unnamed man and attacking him again, even going so far as stomping on his head.
According to prosports.kz, both men were cited with a public order violation under the Russian Federation’s administrative code.
Sharaputdin Magomedov justified his actions saying 'I just wanted to tell him he was not behaving properly but I could not convey my message'
Public displays of affection are frowned upon in Russia according to Stowaway Magazine who urges tourists to be wary of PDA due to "public disapproval and aggression" in the country.
Magomedov spoke on the incident after the video began making it's rounds.
“One has to understand the situation, in Makhachkala there are unwritten rules, a kind of moral code of our own. In Moscow it is acceptable [to show affection in public], but with us it is not acceptable. I could not shut up," he said (via Sport1). “If it was a tourist or a stranger then you could just ask him to stop, I just wanted to tell him he was not behaving properly but I could not convey my message. He took it wrongly, there’s also a matter of pride – he hit me. It was unexpected, I suggested we talk about it – but he hit me. My last blow was definitely not necessary.”