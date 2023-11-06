Sean Strickland roasts Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva after he's announced as main event
Sean Strickland said some very on-brand things for Sean Strickland.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday, Nov. 6, UFC president Dana White announced that new UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland would headline UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada in January.
The fight will serve as the main event, making the bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva the co-main event.
Shortly after the announcement was made Strickland, who is often criticized for his views about women, took to Instagram to dig at the Pennington and Bueno Silva.
"Well Canada time to bring you all some freedom. Didn't want to fight in Jan or in Canada but was asked to help a couple ladies do their job.. and they call me sexist," he wrote.
Strickland is obviously playing on the fans reaction to the women's fight seemingly being the headliner before Strickland's fight was announced.
The fans weren't the only ones upset by the Pennington vs. Bueno Silva announcement.
Former UFC champion Julianna Peña wasn't thrilled either.
“I’m injured. I will fight the winner," she told Ariel Helwani when the news was first reported. "My next fight will be for a title. Guaranteed. I feel bad. Not for myself. But for the fans that are being force-fed this horrible fight. What a disaster.”