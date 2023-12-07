Sean Strickland urges followers to 'carry guns illegally' after tragic UNLV shooting
Sean Strickland speaks out after UNLV shooting.
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday, Dec. 6, a mass shooting occurred on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). At press time, the details are still being revealed but at least three have been confirmed dead, including the shooter.
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who is a resident of Las Vegas and a proud gun owner, took to Twitter to campaign for his followers to carry guns to protect themselves, even if the law forbid it.
"Criminals don't care about gun free zones... After shootings usually others follow... stay strapped... Colleges, California, NY it don't matter stay protected....," he tweeted.
Someone then tweeted telling him to no encourage people to carry guns illegally to which Strickland doubled down.
"No I actively encourage people to carry guns illegally. As an American you are born with the right to carry a gun. If you live in a POS commie state that won't let you carry a gun absolutely carry a gun illegally," he tweeted. "I pulled you over for speeding can I search you 'f**k no'."
He then followed that tweet up with another.
"You have to be ok with the thought of being arrested," he wrote. "If you find yourself talking to a cop and your thought process is 'I'm going to talk my way out of jail' wrong! Unless you know the law. Dont. Go to jail, its easier to have a bad night and your future self will thank you."
Strickland is often posting controversial ideas and opinions on Twitter.