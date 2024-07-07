Sean O'Malley stole the show at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight
By Amy Kaplan
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley was the highlight of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing card and he wasn't even fighting. O'Malley was making his commentary debut for the event and frankly, he was incredible. His insight was invaluable, his knowledge superb and his voice and personality flowed nicely throughout the event. Just look at his breakdown of the fight itself. It's magical.
Many people had wondered if O'Malley would carry his outlandish personality and sometimes obnoxious tradh talking over into the commentary booth but he seemed to really behave himself and acted super professionally. I'd love to see him on a UFC broadcast. Let's put him and Snoop Dogg on Dana White's Contender Series commentary and go full circle from when Snoop and Uriah Faber did commentary for O'Malley's DWCS debut.
In fact, he was so good that MMA fans didn't even realize it was him ... in a good way. Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to O'Malley on commentary.
Diaz vs. Masvidal main card results
- Nate Diaz defeated Jorge Masvidal via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)
- Shane Mosley Jr. defeated Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)
- Chris Avila defeated Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55)
- Curmel Moton defeated Nikolai Buzolin via second-round knockout
- Amado Vargas defeated Sean Garcia via sixth-round TKO
- Devin Cushing defeated Manny Correa via unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 80-72)