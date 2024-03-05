Sean O'Malley reveals custom one-of-a-kind fight shorts ahead of UFC 299 (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Move over Bryce Mitchell, you're not the only one with custom shorts anymore.
According to the new bantamweight champion, he'll be wearing bright pink shorts on fight night, the first of their kind. That makes O'Malley and Mitchell the only two UFC fighters to have custom fight shorts made. Mitchell's are camo style and began during the Reebok kit era.
Typically UFC champions wear black and gold shorts, but O'Malley is anything but typical.
The shorts are also now for sale at the UFC shop and will be available on the video game as well.
O'Malley fights in the main event at UFC 299 on Saturday when he looks to defend his title for the first time in a rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera. He lost their first encounter but has vowed to not let that happen again.
MMA Twitter reacts to Sean O'Malley's new pink shorts
MMA Twitter reacted to the news of the new shorts with mixed emotions.
UFC 299 takes place in Miami, FL, and features a co-main event between fan favorite Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis. Also on the card is the UFC debut of Michael "Venom" Page who takes on Kevin Holland on the main card. Two more fights round out the PPV portion of the card when Gilbert Burns takes on Jack Della Maddalena and former champion Petr Yan takes on rising star, Song Yadong.
Here's the full card for those unaware of the epic fights on tap.
Full UFC 299 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN PPV | 10 p.m ET
- C - Sean O'Malley (17-1-0, 1NC) vs. No. 5 Marlon Vera (23-8-1)
- No. 3 Dustin Poirier (29-8-0, 1NC) vs. No. 12 Benoit Saint Denis (13-1-0, 1NC)
- No. 13 Kevin Holland (25-10-0, 1NC) vs. Michael Page (21-2-0)
- No. 4 Gilbert Burns (22-6-0) vs. No. 11 Jack Della Maddalena (16-2-0)
- No. 4 Petr Yan (16-5-0) vs. No. 7 Song Yadong (21-7-1, 1NC)
PRELIMS | ESPN | 8 p.m ET
- No. 5 Curtis Blaydes (17-4-0, 1NC) vs. No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (20-2-0)
- No. 4 Katlyn Cerminara (18-5-0) vs. No. 6 Maycee Barber (13-2-0)
- No. 6 Mateusz Gamrot (23-2-0,1NC) vs. No. 11 Rafael dos Anjos (32-15-0)
- No. 12 Pedro Munhoz (20-8-0, 2NC) vs. Kyler Phillips (11-2-0)
EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN | 6 p.m ET
- Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1NC) vs. Philipe Lins (17-5-0)
- Michel Pereira (29-11-0, 2NC) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6-0, 1NC)
- Robelis Despaigne (4-0-0) vs. Josh Parisian (15-7-0)
- C.J. Vergara (12-4-1) vs. Assu Almabayev (18-2-0)
- Joanne Wood (16-8-0) vs. Maryna Moroz (11-5-0)