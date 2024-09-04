Sean O'Malley has NSFW tweet about WMMA knockout on Contender Series
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday night, the UFC held Week 4 of the Contender Series where a WMMA fight absolutely stole the show. The second fight of the night was between Venezuela's Yuneisy Duben and Canada's Shannon Clark. Duben was a +1300 underdog and took just over one minute to land a clean punch and drop Clark out cold. The win makes her tied for the biggest betting upset in the history of the show.
A former DWCS sta, Sean O'Malley was watching the fight and reacted to the brutal knockout on Twitter. "Holy tits that was fire," O'Malley tweeted. O'Malley got his start on the Contender Series and worked his way up to be the UFC bantamweight champion.
MMA Twitter reacts to Yuneisy Duben's stunning knockout at DWCS
But he's not the only fighter reacting to the wild moment. Check out how other fighters replied to the knockout below.
This win extends Duben's wins to 5-0. Her previous fight ended in a corner stoppafe just four minutes into the first round. She's finished every single one of her pro fights and will be a top contender in the UFC's women's divisions if she can keep the hype train rolling.