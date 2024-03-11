Sean O'Malley shares details of tense post-fight interaction with 'jealous' Marlon Vera after UFC 299 win (Video)
Sean O'Malley got the last laugh in his rematch with Marlon Vera at UFC 299.
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera might never see eye-to-eye after their five-round battle at UFC 299.
O'Malley defeated Vera by unanimous decision in his first bantamweight title defense at UFC 299. He put on one of the most clinical striking performances by a reigning champion in UFC history, outlanding Vera by an astounding margin.
O'Malley got his revenge after losing to Vera in his only professional loss at UFC 252. Since then, he's unbeaten through his last seven fights, including wins over Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.
A tense buildup to the O'Malley vs. Vera rematch led to an entertaining, albeit lopsided fight inside the Octagon. Tensions between the two bantamweights didn't subside after brawling for five full rounds.
Sean O'Malley/Marlon Vera bad blood remains after UFC 299 rematch
After the win, O'Malley shared his brief post-fight interaction with Vera inside the Octagon.
"Nothing was said, just a little handshake," O'Malley said at the post-fight press conference. I think he told [coach Tim Welch] we'll never be friends or something like that. It is what it is. I'd be jealous and hate me too."
Vera seemed gracious in defeat during his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan. He hinted at his desire for a return later in 2024 and promised to win a UFC title before he eventually hangs up the gloves.
Vera's loss to O'Malley came after an impressive win against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292 in August. He's now 1-2 in his last three five-round fights, including a main event loss to Cory Sandhagen in March 2023.
As for O'Malley, he retained the bantamweight title after first winning the belt against Sterling in August. His victory at UFC 299 was his fourth win in the promotion by decision.
The O'Malley vs. Vera rivalry is now at one win apiece, although a trilogy is unlikely to happen anytime soon. As both bantamweights look towards their Octagon returns, tensions between the two sides remain thick.