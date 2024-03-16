Scott Coker reveals reason he didn't stay with Bellator after PFL merger
The PFL purchased Bellator and merged the two promotions in late 2023.
By Amy Kaplan
The future of MMA staple Scott Coker was up in the air when PFL announced it had purchased Bellator and was merging the two MMA promotions. At the time Coker was at the helm and it was unclear if he would continue on into the PFL era and how he might be utilized.
After the merger was announced it was revealed that OFL would offer all Bellator employees positions within PFL but it was clear as the months and weeks rolled on that Coker had not taken the offer.
Now we know why.
“I’ll tell you honestly: I thought about it,” Coker told MMA Junkie Radio. “The opportunity was there. But how I felt was, it’s time to go. It’s time for me, for myself, to be an entrepreneur. I love that the most. I worked for Viacom and Paramount for nine years (as Bellator president). It was a great experience. I’m glad I did it. Paramount was very good to me. I learned a lot over there. But I’m an entrepreneur at heart. It’s really the first job (working for someone other than myself) I took as an adult.”
Now Coker has something new in the books. He'll be the executive producer of a new event, Fight Night at the Tech, which will debut on May 18 in San Jose. Along with Coker is former Strikeforce lightweight champion Gilbert Melendez.
PFL has since hosted its first joint event, PFL vs. Bellator which pitted the two promotions bests against each other. Bellator fights won the overwhelming majority of the match-ups. The PFL Regular season begins soon with the tournament format featuring several Bellator fighters throughout.
Coker has been the head honcho for several promotions including Strikeforce and Bellator. We assumed this wasn't the end for him and are excited to see what he and Melendez can do with it going forward.