Ryan Garcia announces birth of son & divorce within 1 hour of each other
Ryan Garcia is going through a lot of changes in 2024.
By Amy Kaplan
2024 is going to be a year of changes for boxer, Ryan Garcia.
On Jan. 5, Garcia announced the birth of his first son and then about an hour later announced he's getting a divorce in a separate post.
"Honored To announce my Beautiful First Born SON," he wrote along with a photo of the baby. "PRAISE THE LORD. I am so thankful, I love him so much already. He is so fast already haha. Took him just 8 min to arrive. You know where he got that speed from lol. GOD DID! And GOD WILL. HENRY LEO GARCIA. He will be ten times stronger, ten times wise, ten times better looking but he will need to work ten times harder. THANK YOU LORD I LOVE YOU."
Garcia has two other childrenm daughters. Rylie from a previous relationship and Bela with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Drea.
After that, he shared a statement announcing he and his wife, Drea Celina, would be divorcing.
"As I step into a new chapter in my life, it's with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce," he wrote. "While this decision marks the end of our marriage, it's important to emphasize that our relationship as co-parents remains our top priority."
Ryan Garcia wants to fight Rolando Romero instead of Devin Haney
At press time Garcia isn't booked for a fight, but he had previously said he wanted to Devin Haney. Now he's changed his mind and announced he wants to fight Rolando Romero instead.
"I’ve notified my team I’m going a different route. My intent now is to fight Rolando Romero. I pray my team backs me on this decision. Oscar make this fight happen. THATS THE MOVE. BIGGER FIGHT, BIGGER BUSINESS."