Ronda Rousey reacts to Vince McMahon controversy and resignation
- UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey has weighed in on the Vince McMahon claims
- Vince McMahon was accused of very serious sex crimes this week
- He resigned as a results, but Rouse is skeptical about it
By Amy Kaplan
It's been a weird week for WWE fans to say the least.
A new lawsuit was filed earlier this week alleging very serious sex crimes against the then-executive chairman of TKO, Vince McMahon. The 67-page complaint accuses McMahon of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and other horrific crimes.
When the lawsuit was announced a spokesman for McMahon denied all allegations, “This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.”
But just a few days late he resigned from his role with TKO.
Many WWE stars have commented on the news and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey is one of them. She took to Twitter to voice her opinion about the control she feels McMahon still has in the WWE, despite his leaving the post.
"Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was 'gone' before," she tweeted.
Rousey is retired from WWE and the UFC but her opinion still holds weight to fans in both of the sports.
Another WWE star to comment on the accusations was Cody Rhodes who won Royal Rumble on Saturday night, the first event since the new broke.
“I know as far as the news was concerned, we were finding out and reading the same things that you guys were reading,” Rhodes told reporters after the event. “You said a dark cloud, certainly. As far as a TKO, Nick Khan, the board clearly took it very seriously, acted immediately. Looking at the future, I don’t know the answer to that.”
“And I know for me as a performer and a competitor, I’ve been through dark periods in our industry before. And it might sound cheesy but it’s very reinforcing if you’re in my position. It’s a time when, hey we got 50,000 people out here. I wanted to give them something else from this weekend that isn’t a terrible situation and terrible news and obviously, as more news comes out we see it just like you do.”
