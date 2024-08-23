Ronda Rousey issues apology for Sandy Hook conspiracy 11 years later
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has taken to Twitter to apologize for something she did 11 years ago. The aplogy came after she did a Reddit AMA where fans flooded the comments with questions about a conspiracy video she shared a decade ago.
At the time, Rousey shared a video which accussed the mass shopoting of school children as being set up by the government to boost anti-gun sentiment. She captioned the retweet by saying, "extremely interesting must watch video" but later deleted it and wrote “I just figure asking questions and doing research is more patriotic than blindly accepting what you’re told.”
Rousey's manager at the time, Darin Harvey also chimed in on the tweets at the time telling MMA Junkie, “Ronda’s the kind of person that doesn’t take everything at face value, and doesn’t have 100 percent faith in all the news that’s put out there by the mainstream press."
Now following the resurgence of anger shown in the AMA, she's issued a lengthy apology. "I can’t say how many times I’ve redrafted this apology over the last 11 years," she wrote. "How many times I’ve convinced myself it wasn’t the right time or that I’d be causing even more damage by giving it. But eleven years ago I made the single most regrettable decision of my life. I watched a Sandy Hook conspiracy video and reposted it on twitter. I didn’t even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead."
For those that might not remember Sandy Hook, on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, shot and killed 26 people. 20 of the victims were children between six and seven years old. Those children would have been starting their first years of college this year.
Fans react to Ronda Rousey's Sandy Hook apology
Fans were not all that happy with Rousey's apology, due mostly to the timing of it. "You seem mentally ill, Ronda," someone tweeted. Another person wrote, "Finally issuing an apology after not being able to answer a single question from her Reddit AMA lmao." Someone else said, "Oh brother, you’re full of sh*t."
But others applauded her for the apology, despite the time it took to do it. "11 years too late, but better late than never," someone wrote. Another said, "Better late than never, we all make mistakes but many are not big enough to admit them. You did so good for you."