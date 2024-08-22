Ronda Rousey vs. Cyborg feud, Aljamain Sterling reacts to Merab snub & Cejudo to flyweight?
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
The Ronda Rousey vs. Cyborg feud is still going strong
The Ronda Rousey vs. Cris "Cyborg" Justino feud is still going strong years after Rousey's retirement. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet Rousey blasted Cyborg for past steroid use.
“When [Gina Carano] was gone, Cris Cyborg’s pumped to the f*cking gills with steroids. No one wants to watch that cheating a*s b*tch. Everything just tanked. The division was dying. The UFC bought Strikeforce and it was assumed they were just going to absorb all of the male talent that they liked and fold the whole organization because that’s what they did with PRIDE, that’s what they did with WEC, that was their business model. So there was a matter of time.”
I'm so over this feud. Ronda never wanted to fight Cyborg and it was plainly obvious. It's weird for her to be bringing her up now in a way to keep her name in the headlines since she isn't fighting anymore. Ronda is a legend, Cyborg is a legend, this feud is dumb. Let's all move on with our lives.
Aljamain Sterling claps back at Dana White
Aljamain Sterling clapped back at UFC president Dana White after he called Merab Dvalishvili "stupid" for sharing his cut online. "Everyone is making a much bigger deal over 'the little cut', even the boss. Merab shares his stories of training camp, the good, the bad, the ugly, and ppl LOVE him for it. There’s nothing 'stupid' about it, period. He’s training, and will show up Sept 14, like he always does. Is this about betting lines?? Is it about a fight cancelation?? Respectfully, this reaction was a bit over the top IMHO."
Unfortunately I think White is in the right here. It was silly and stupid for Merab to show off the injury. Unless it's some mind game, it's silly to give your opponent an insight to a potential target. That said, White could have said things a big nicer but we all know how he feels about Merab.
Henry Cejudo considering flyweight division
Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is considering a move to the flyweight division. “There could be a potential return at flyweight,” Cejudo said. “These are a lot of things I’m contemplating, potentially going back down. With the bantamweight division getting hot and with the newcomers coming in, there’s been a lot of thought of me going back down and getting a fight with Moreno and winning the belt once again.
Honestly, I think Cejudo needs to go back to retirement. His return didn't go well for him and I don't thnk cutting all that weight will be a good thing for him at this stage in his career. He needs to hang up the gloves (again) before he totally wrecks his career and legacy.