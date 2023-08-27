Road To UFC season 2 semi-finals results and highlights
By Amy Kaplan
In case you were not aware, the UFC hosts a Road to the UFC series in Asia that works similarly to how Dana White Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter works here. They run a tournament style with the winner of flyweights, bantamweights, featherweights and lightweights earning a contract to the UFC. All contestants are from Asia.
On Sunday morning, after UFC Singapore, the UFC hosted the semi-finals and here's how the whole event went down.
Road To UFC season 2 semi-finals full results
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel defeats Peter Danesoe via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1, 1:02
Rei Tsuruya defeated Mark Climaco via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27)
Yizha defeated SangWon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jiniushiyue defeated Seung Guk Choi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 20-27)
Kaiwen defeated Koya Kanda via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Xiao Long defeated Shuya Kamikubo via majority decision (29-28, 29-27, 28-28)
Rongzhu defeated Sang Uk Kim via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)
ChangHo Lee defeated Daermisi Zhawupasi via TKO, Round 3, 3:35
Shin Haraguchi defeated Jae Hyun Park via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
The Road To UFC finals will take place later this year, somewhere in Asia.