REPORT: Jake Paul accepted Nate Diaz rematch in MMA, PFL contract signed
Are Jake Paul and Nate Diaz fighting again? Maybe.
By Amy Kaplan
According to Jake Paul's boxing promotion, Most Valuable Productions, the proposed MMA bout between Paul and Nate Diaz is on.
"For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again," the account tweeted. "Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have received an offer from [PFL] to rematch in MMA in the SmartCage. Jake Paul has accepted the offer."
It appears as though they are now just waiting for Diaz to accept, which might be a problem.
On Oct. 9 Diaz tweeted that he would prefer a rematch in boxing since it would take too long for Paul to prepare for the MMA bout.
"Your full of s**t I didn’t ask for s**t," Diaz tweeted. "I’ll fight u tomorrow n Mma the problem is u suck and I don’t work for pussyFL dumba** u do. Rematch is in boxing trilogy is in Mma u need time to train anyway u suck. New Year’s Eve is good."
He also tweeted a fake fight poster with the caption, "Rematch wit this scared b**ch."
When the pair fought in boxing it was always the agreement to do MMA next so it's not totally surprising that Paul would be pressuring him to accept the MMA fight now.
But we all know that Diaz is not the type to be pressured into anything, so his fight will only happen if that's what he wants to go down.
Currently Paul is scheduled to fight an unnamed opponent on Dec. 15 in the boxing ring, that man won't be Diaz he claimed.