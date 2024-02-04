Renato Moicano goes off in an epic hilariously unhinged rant following win (VIDEO)
- Renato Moicano's post-fight interview was hilarious in so many ways
- He said he was going to go home and get his wife pregnant
- He also said he wants to become a cop to kill all the bad guys
By Adam Stocker
Renato Moicano defeated Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), at UFC Vegas 85 on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
When Daniel Cormier entered the Octagon following the fight, he likely knew he was in for an interesting interview with Moicano. Even in his wildest thoughts, Cormier couldn't have imagined how the interview would go. The interview started with Moicano professing his love to Cormier and dropping his first expletive. Cormier might have only asked one question as Moicano took over and delivered one of the most ridiculous post-fight interviews in UFC history.
"My father is 62 years old and just had a baby yesterday. I'm going to go home and get my wife pregnant," said Moicano in the opening sentence of his epic unhinged rant that was filled with expletives. Cromer concluded the interview by stating it was a good thing that the show was on ESPN+.
Had Moicano stopped at the fact that he had a new brother and wanted to get his wife pregnant that would have been a memorable interview. But that was just an appetizer of what would come from Moicano's mouth. Moicano stated that when he is done fighting he wants to become a SWAT officer. The Brazilian then went off on the state of the United States, immigration, and how he thinks children should be raised
Fellow fighters took to social media to share their thoughts on Moicano's bizarre interview.