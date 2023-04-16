A rare double retirement happened at UFC Kansas City (Video)
Zak Cummings and Ed Herman both wrap up their career following their bout at UFC Kansas City,
In what may be a first in the history of the UFC, both competitors involved in a fight retire in the Octagon following the bout.
Zak Cummings scored a victory over Ed Herman at UFC Kansas City. Cummings rocked Herman several times in the fight, and came close to a finish several times, before getting the job done in the final minute of the third round.
Cummings ends his career with two straight wins and four wins in his last five fights. This, however, was also his first fight since 2020, having previously needed severe back surgery for a herniated disc.
Cummings, a Kansas City native, gave a speech and laid his gloves down in the cage after ending victorious in his hometown. He was notably emotional as his daughter entered the Octagon and embraced him. Cummings attended Missouri State University and is the current co-owner of Glory Fitness in the city.
Watch Zak Cummings and Ed Herman both retire in the Octagon following their fight at UFC Kansas City
"I can't think of a better way to go out in front of this crowd, in front of all you guys," Cummings said. "I got three wins, three finishes, at three different weight classes in UFC. That's something hardly anybody's accomplished."
After Cummings's retirement speech, Herman made his own retirement official, laying down his gloves as well. Herman competed in the UFC for 17 years, having been a part of the promotion since his appearance on season three of The Ultimate Fighter.
"I just want to thank the UFC and all the fans and everybody who supported me the last 17 years," Herman said in his post-fight interview. "I've been here a long time. I've missed my family. I got my kids here for the first time. Don't worry, guys. Dad's OK.
"Thank you all so much for all the great years. It's been a hell of a career, and I think I'm going to hang them up in this cage in Kansas City."
Cummings and Herman then both hugged and kneeled in front of both pairs of gloves in the middle of the Octagon.