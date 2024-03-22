Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
16. The Ultimate Fighter 17: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen
This was an incredible season but there was a little too much flair. Withi Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen as coaches, there was almost something to learn or laugh about. At the same time, it may have taken a little way from the fighters. It also didn't help that the quality of fighters were not what fans remembered.
Again, as they say in basketball, the ball doesn't lie, the same can be said here. When reflecting on this season, it's almost a forgone conclusion that Uriah Hall and Kelvin Gastelum would meet in the final. It was the perfect matchup, too.
While Hall was putting on highlight-reel knockouts that were never seen on TUF before, Gastelum was dominating the competition with his wrestling. Both fighters were on team Sonnen and the final was close, ending in a split decision.
15. The Ultimate Fighter 21: American Top Team vs. Blackzilians
This season featured two of the super gyms and their fighters. While American Top Team brought notable names like Sabah Homasi and Hayder Hassan, the Blackzilians countered with Jason Jackson, Vincent Luque, and Kamaru Usman.
The setup for TUF 21 was completely different, which may have thrown people off. It was not a tournament style, but more of a home-and-away approach similar to other professional sports. If you won, you get to host the fight and win money for your team.
Hassan had a lot of potential coming out of this season, but in the long run, at least based on these rosters, it's clear the Blackzilians, who have changed their name a few times since, came away with the better fighters.