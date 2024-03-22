Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
20. The Ultimate Fighter 27: Undefeated
TUF 27 was interesting. While the fights were sold on undefeated fighters, the fights were not as exciting. On top of that, while the premise promotes the idea of quality fighters, not many made it very far in the UFC.
The good thing about this season was the fighters were competitive. The fights were close and stars like Bryce Mitchell were born. The downside is Brad Katona, who won the season, didn't really flourish, and actually ended up on a redemption season.
Mike Trizano, who won the tournament and his most recent fight in 2022, was not re-signed to the UFC roster. This was a weird one, but missing weight can always hurt promoters. He was also 3-3 in the UFC after his split decision TUF final win.
19. The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption
TUF 25 was actually quite good, but it left a lot to be desired in the long run.
You simply can't argue with TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt as coaches, given their history, but the the rosters and outcomes make you wonder if other fighters deserved a chance.
Joe Stevenson was a great addition but lost in the first round. His time was coming. James Krause made it to the semi-finals, but that career is something to question in general. Jesse Taylor was the talk of the town, but his failed drug test post-finale was disappointing. Dhiego Lima, who fought Taylor in the final, never really found his groove.
The UFC did what they could to bring back fighters people want to see again. However, when you consider where some of them were in their career, or how things played out after, there simply wasn't a lot to remember.