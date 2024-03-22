Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
24. The Ultimate Fighter 29: Team Volkanovksi vs. Team Ortega
TUF 29 represented the UFC bringing the show back after a hiatus. The show wasn't terrible, but again, the quality of the fighters left a lot to be desired. The potential was there, especially with fighters like Ricky Turcios, but overall, the excitement just wasn't there.
Brady Hiestand lost a close split decision to Turcios, won his next two UFC fights, but had to pull out of the following two. If there was a fighter who had some potential coming off the show, it was definitely him.
The biggest takeaway from this season is Bryan Battle. Not only did Battle do incredibly well on this season, but he's gone on to become a pretty big star in the UFC. However, outside of Battle, not much can be said about the rest of the cast.
23. The Ultimate Fighter 19: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn
TUF 19 could be the season with the most hype but least amount of delivery. The coaching staff behind Frankie Edgar and BJ Penn were legendary and so was their story. Two transcending lightweights who helped shape the divsion.
The issue with this season is the quality of fighters. Not that they were bad, but there were only three finishes in both tournaments heading into the final. Corey Anderson is definitely UFC caliber, but he struggled to find his footing with the promotion after winning the TUF tournament.
The same can be said for Eddie Gordon. Gordon defeated Dhiego Lima, who was a highly-touted prospect, but he went 0-3 in the UFC before getting cut. Since the show, Gordon was 1-3 but still got a chance on a redemption season. He lost in the opening round and followed that up with a 0-3 record in PFL.