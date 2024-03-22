Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
26. The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
There were a few things wrong with TUF 31 and very little done well.
This season seemed like a prolonged way of trying to promote Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler but, even now in early 2024, the public is still waiting. Chandler seems desperate for the fight, and McGregor is busy with other obligations, which was also obvious throughout the season.
The redemption arc is probably one of the better ideas for TUF, but this was easily the worst season. Most of the fighters were cut for good reason, but were given another chance anyway. Brad Katona, who has already won a TUF season, won again with his wrestling style.
The good thing about this season is a lot of these fighters will get another chance in the UFC, but it will be interesting to see how many stick it out.
25. The Ultimate Fighter 23: Team Joanna vs. Team Claudia
TUF 23 will be remembered for one reason, Tatiana Suarez.
Khalil Rountree has had a solid coming out party in the UFC over the last few years, but he lost in the first round. He moved on to the semi-finals due to Cory Hendricks' neck injury. Rountree and Andrew Sanchez went on to fight in the final, with Sanchez winning via unanimous decision.
For Suarez, this was a true coming out party. She destroyed the competition. She finished JJ Aldrich in the second round via submission, did the same in the semi-finals against Kate Jackson but in the first round, and then beat Amanda Cooper in the final in a similar way.
Coming out of the show, Suarez may have been the most talked about female prospect in years. However, injuries have forced to her to miss the best years of her career.