Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
28. The Ultimate Fighter 18: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate
This season stands out as the UFC's attempt to propel Ronda Rousey as high as possible. She was a superstar for women's MMA and had a feud brewing with Miesha Tate. With how dominant Rousey was at the time, the UFC did everything possible to find her opponents and create some buzz surrounding them.
The problem with this season was their cringe rivalry took over the season. While there is always room for competitive back-and-forth, this just seemed to be Rousey's way of entering a new realm of popularity. Even the coaching staff for both teams left a lot to be desired, especially when comparing them to previous seasons.
The men's bracket had two fighters miss weight, something you rarely see on a show of people fighting for their professional careers. The one bright spot here was the arrival of Julianna Pena. She was a solid wrestler and finished all of her fights en route to winning a UFC contract.
27. The Ultimate Fighter 16: Team Carwin vs. Team Nelson
The biggest names to take away from TUF 16 are Sam Alveyt and Neil Magny. Julian Lane made another appearance, mostly known for his "let me bang, bro" quote, while Colton Smith walked away with the victory over Mike Ricci.
Sam Alvey lost in the first round, but his tenure with the UFC will go unmatched. Nobody will get the leash he did. The craziest part is the most successful UFC fighter from this season is Magny, who was knocked out in the semi-finals by Mike Ricci.
Despite Alvey and Magny coming off of this season, there are few TUF seasons that are more forgettable.