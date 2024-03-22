Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
30. The Ultimate Fighter 30: Team Pena vs. Team Nunes
Similar to the previous season mentioned, this was not the most memorable season due to the lack of talent. For hardcore fans, TUF was a source of major talent for the UFC over the years, usually signing several fighters from the show.
For TUF 30, Mohammed Usman is likely the biggest name to come out of the show. He is the older brother of welterweight legend Kamaru Usman and finished Zac Pauga in the final to win the UFC contract.
This season was eye-opening in terms of heavyweight talent. With the UFC struggling to find quality talent for the division, this season proved that the true heavyweight era was dying. The Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos time was a special one, and now there seems to be a shift towards appreciating the more athletic and lower weight classes.
29. The Ultimate Fighter 28: Heavy Hitters
It gets a bit harder to start ranking from here but, in most cases, there is a pretty solid reason. For this season, similar to the previously mentioned heavyweight season, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum had some talent to choose from, but the long-term aspect left a lot to be desired.
The one thing to praise this season for is the addition of several female fighters to the UFC ranks. Pannie Kianzad, Julija Stoliarenko, Bea Malecki, and Macy Chiasson have all made their way to the UFC, some in a bigger capacity than others. Kianzad and Chiasson had a rematch of their final in March 2023, which ended in another victory for Chiasson.
The winner of the men's side, Juan Espino, had some potential as a Frank Mir 2.0 heavyweight submission specialist, but injuries have forced him into retirement.