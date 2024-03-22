Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
4. The Ultimate Fighter 10: Heavyweights
The UFC has used TUF as main recruiting tool for the heavyweight division. As mentioned, several seasons, with limited success, were a primary source of exposure for up-and-coming heavyweights. Of all the heavyweight seasons, TUF 10 stole the show.
This was the perfect mix of great coaches with plenty of humor, and a strong roster during an era where the heavyweights were still buzzing. Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans did not like each other and were itching to fight each other.
The best part were the fights. The first round had five finishes, with two majority decisions, and the final three fights were all first round finishes. The winner? None other than fan favorite Roy Nelson. Despite his physical appearance, Nelson was a solid grappler who developed ridiculous punching power. He finished Brendan Schaub in devastating fashion to win the final.
3. The Ultimate Fighter 4: The Comeback
Season three of TUF was the first of it's kind. Instead of bringing in potential talent, the UFC decided to bring in previous fighters for another chance. This was the start of the UFC flirting with the idea of changing the basis of the show, which they do several times after.
This season was stacked. The coaching staff consisted of Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre and Mark Laimon, with guest appearances from Rich Franklin, Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes. If you were training to be a fighter at the time, you couldn't hand pick a better staff.
As for the fighters, Patrick Coté, Matt Serra, Din Thomas, Chris Lytle, Travis Lutter and Jorge Rivera are just a few of the bigger names who people loved already. The fights during the show were all UFC quality, and the finals were incredible fights, with Serra beating Lytle via split decision and Lutter submitting Coté.
This was the season that also led to Serra winning the UFC welterweight title against St-Pierre as one of the biggest underdogs in UFC history. It truly was a season for the ages, from start to finish.