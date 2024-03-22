Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
8. The Ultimate Fighter 2
There could be some who would rank this season higher, and it would be hard to argue. However, while some seasons brought a little bit of everything, this season was all about the quality of fighters.
This season wasn't the funniest or the most outlandish like a Chris Leben season, but to have Keith Jardine, Rashad Evans, Joe Stevenson, Josh Burkman, and Marcus Davis was a big deal. All five of these fighters went on to have solid careers with the UFC. Even for the fighters who did not make it in the long run, there was plenty of hype surrounding them.
The coaches, Matt Hughes and Rich Franklin, were also solid choices. While they would never fight, the knowledge they brought was incredible for the fighters and viewers.
There is something to be said for looking back and seeing Rashad Evans and Joe Stevenson come out with victories. The two best fighters won and would go on to do great things for the UFC.
7. The Ultimate Fighter 13: Team Lesnar vs. Team dos Santos
TUF 13 was remembered for all the wrong reasons. While it did not have the most memborable fighters as a whole, it did welcome one Tony Ferguson to the UFC family.
Brock Lesnar and Junior dos Santos were great choices for coaches, with both of them bringing a different style and approach to training. The big thing for this season was the outspoken fighters and their drive to succeed. Chances are, you won't remember the fighters, but some fo the scenes and quotes from this season are unforgettable.
The most important part to remember from this season was, despite everything, Ramsey Nijem and Ferguson were very good fighters. Nijem arguably had more hype going into the final, and looked to be considered the potential winner, but Ferguson wasn't going anywhere.
Ferguson won the fight via first round knockout, and it's pretty well known where both fighters ended up.