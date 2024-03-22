Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
10. The Ultimate Fighter 22: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber
This season will forever live in TUF infamy. Truly a hard one to decide, but starting the top 10 has to be Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber putting on a show for the fans and their fighters.
The back-and-forth between the two was unforgettable, and the raw energy of competitive spirit was oozing. This was exposure to a version of McGregor the public hadn't seen, and Faber, in his own way, was the perfect co-star.
Not only were UFC fans introduced to Billy Quarantillo, Chris Gruetzemacher, Julian Erosa, Ryan Hall, Johnny Nunez, David Teymur, and Artem Lobov, but the fights were great. While many of these fighters did not transition well into the UFC, it made for great television and even better fights.
This was also around the time TJ Dillashaw and the Alpha Male were separating, and McGregor made sure to use that ammo against Faber and his team. Fans were also exposed to the Cody Garbrandt personality they've come to love. Truly a TUF season for the ages.
9. The Ultimate Fighter 7: Team Rampage vs. Team Forrest
This was a season for the fans. Quinton Jackson and Forrest Griffin were not only fan favorites, but they were at the top of the UFC light heavywieght mountain and would in fact do battle for the UFC title after the season concluded.
This season introduced Jesse Taylor to UFC fans. Your typical American wrestler energy, Taylor was a great fighter but came with his own troubles. Many believed he was the favorite to win the show, but he simply couldn't behave. Due to several incidents involving his behaviour, Taylor was removed from the show.
This was also the season that introduced C.B. Dolloway, Matt Riddle, Mike Dolce and Matt Brown to UFC fans.
For the old school fans, the name Amir Sadollah means something. His run on TUF made him one of the brightest prospects in the UFC. However, similar to many of the fighters mentioned, injuries played a role in his activity. He was such a prized-prospect that even Dana White said publicly that it just seemed like he didn't want to fight anymore. At the time, he was fight once every other year.