Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
12. The Ultimate Fighter 14: Team Bisping vs. Team Miller
Jason Miller was a character and very controversial. Michael Bisping held nothing back in this season which made it comical.
If level of talent alone was the ranking system, TUF 14 would be higher on the list. This season featured two divisions, bantamweight and featherweight. This was also at the time when the UFC was trying to grow these lower divisions as WEC talent made their way over.
The featherweight semi-finals included Diego Brandao, Bryan Caraway, Dennis Bermudez and Akira Corassani. All four of these fighters made a name for themselves in the UFC. Brandao would go on to beat Bermudez in the first round via submission.
In the bantamweight tournament, John Dodson and TJ Dillashaw were the show. It was almost inevitable that these two would meet, and their path to get there was solid to watch. Dodson finished Dillashaw in the first round of the final to claim the UFC contract.
11. The Ultimate Fighter 12: Team GSP vs. Team Koscheck
The Georges St-Pierre and Josh Koscheck feud was one of the best in UFC history. Koscheck was one of the first true heels in the UFC to use his mouth to get what he wants.
This season had everything. The coaching staff could arguably be the best ever. While St-Pierre brought in Greg Jackson, Phil Nurse, Freddie Roach, and Frias Zahabi, Koscheck countered with Jon Fitch, Chuck Liddell, Javier Mendez, Bob Cook, Dave Camarillio and Daniel Cormier.
Safe to say, team St-Pierre absolutely killed it. Michael Johnson was a force on the show and continues to have a great UFC career, while Jonathan Brookins, the winner of the show, decided to retire in 2012 to pursue yoga full-time in India.
This season also introduced fans to Alex Caceres and Cody McKenzie, two guys who went on to becoming fairly popular with UFC fans. Caceres, however, is probably the biggest star to come out of this season behind Johnson.
Brookins deserves some love for his efforts. Prior to TUF, he only had two losses and went 2-3 in the UFC. 2 of his UFC losses were against Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. The only person to ever knock him out? Jose Aldo before joining the UFC. If Brookins took his fighting career seriously after TUF, one has to wonder how good he could have been.