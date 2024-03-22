Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
14. The Ultimate Fighter 6: Team Hughes vs. Team Serra
This season was all about the coaching staff. Matt Hughes and Matt Serra were downright hilarious, especially when talking about each other. The did not have the most respect for each other and it showed.
The level of competition was pretty good, too. Popular names from that era like George Sotiropoulos, Ben Saunders, Matt Arroyo, Tom Speer and Mac Danzig were all featured on this season. There were plenty of finishes and the final featured a first round submission win by Danzig over Speer.
This season was especially interesting because it was the first time the MMA community was exposed to a vegan fighter. Danzig, who has been vegan since 2004, is a major advocate for the lifestyle and went out of his way to show how a fighter needs to live under those beliefs.
13. The Ultimate Fighter 15: Live
This was an interesting way of filming the show. They were always trying to find new ways to sell it. In this case, this was the first season to feature live fights with weekly editing prior to broadcast.
This was another great season for coaches with Dominick Cruz and Urijah Faber taking the reigns. Their feud and history was well known and made for great television.
This season was also great for the fighters. Justin Lawrence, Myles Jury, James Vick, Vinc Pichel, Al Iaquinta, and Michael Chiesa all made their UFC appearance on this season. Drew Dober and James Krause were two notable names to lose in the entry round.
Another season where the best fighters seemed to move on, fans were not disappointed with semi-final fights between Vick and Chiesa along with Iaquinta and Pichel. Chiesa would end up submitting Iaquinta in the first round to claim the UFC contract.