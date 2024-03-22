Ranking every season of The Ultimate Fighter from worst to best
The Ultimate Fighter will be hosting their 32 season soon, before the debut we're breaking down all the other seasons.
The Ultimate Fighter is set to return with Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko coaching featherweights and middleweights in June.
There have been over 30 seasons and the rematch between Grasso and Shevchenko is a classic showdown to help set up another season of TUF. If you have not dabbled in some of the previous seasons, this would be the perfect time to catch up.
To help with the selection process, or where to start, look no further than the following ranking of every season of TUF so far.
31. The Ultimate Fighter 26: A New World Champion
Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje, along with their great coaching staff, were a major reason this season had potential. Unfortunately, with women's MMA in the development stages, and most of the talent in the UFC already, this was not the UFC's best effort.
Several of the female fighters on this season not only had losing records, but fast forward to a few years later, they are no longer with the UFC either. This can easily be summed up by assessing the winner and inaugural UFC Women's Flyweight champion, Nicco Montano.
Montano may have been a good amateur prospect, but she entered TUF with a 3-2 record, beat Roxanne Modaferri in the final, but has eight canceled bouts to her name. Most recently, in 2021, she missed weight before her fight with Yanan Wu. The UFC released her in August 2021.
If the most memorable part was Lauren Murphy being called Barb by Alvarez, it was truly one of the more forgetful seasons in TUF history.