Ranking every Jake Paul boxing win so far [UPDATED]
Which of Jake Paul's boxing wins was the best?
1. Anderson Silva – Oct. 29, 2022
Unlike Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, Anderson “The Spider” Silva is considered a combat sports legend as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and the longest reigning champion in the company’s history, holding the title from 2006 to 2013, including ten title defenses.
Silva wouldn’t be making his boxing debut against Paul as he came in with four bouts under his belt with a somewhat shocking victory over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez in 2021.
At age-47, there was an over the 20-year age difference between Paul and Silva, but there was still a feeling that this would be a significant test for the younger social media darling.
The fight itself was competitive, with a few swing rounds. Paul showed his ability to sustain pressure from Silva and land blows on the back foot. While Silva wasn’t producing a large volume of punches, the pressure by the former UFC champion always left a sense of danger for Paul if he wasn’t prepared.
In the eighth and final round, Paul unexpectedly scored a knockdown on Silva, which sealed his victory on all three judges’ scorecards, winning a unanimous decision. Certainly, Silva was far from his prime years by the time he faced Jake Paul. But, a victory over a caliber such as Silva further enhanced Paul’s growth from being viewed as a mere sideshow to a legitimate boxer.
On Feb. 26th, in Saudi Arabia, broadcasted on ESPN+, Jake Paul won’t be facing an older MMA fighter or a fellow YouTube sensation, but instead, a 23-year-old real boxer in Tommy Fury.
The goalposts have constantly moved for Paul through his short tenure in boxing, and Fury could be the next step in proving himself as a boxer.