Ranking every Jake Paul boxing win so far [UPDATED]
Which of Jake Paul's boxing wins was the best?
3. Tyron Woodley 2 – Dec. 18, 2021
Woodley’s showing in the first encounter with Paul left many wondering if he could have won if he had just applied more pressure and thrown more punches. The rematch between Paul and Woodley took place in Tampa, FL, at the Amalie Arena, and this time Paul would leave no doubt.
Initially, Paul was set to take on Tommy Fury; however, the younger brother of Tyson Fury pulled out due to medical issues leaving room for Woodley to step in for a second bout.
However, the then 39-year-old Woodley failed to improve upon his performance in his first fight with Paul. The match was fought at a slow pace with five uneventful rounds, then in the sixth, a sweeping right-hand from Paul sent Woodley crashing down in brutal fashion face-first to the canvas. The fight was immediately called off. The knockout won knockout of the year from ESPN and streaming service DAZN.