Ranking every Jake Paul boxing win so far [UPDATED]
Which of Jake Paul's boxing wins was the best?
4. Tyron Woodley 1 – Aug. 21, 2021
The first of the two bouts with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was fought in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland. Heading into the match with Paul, Woodley suffered four straight defeats in the UFC and would be making his professional boxing debut. Much like, Askren Woodley wasn’t particularly known for his striking as an NCAA Division I collegiate wrestler. But, he was viewed as another step up in competition for the then 24-year-old Paul.
Woodley did test Paul as, at one point, he did hurt the younger social media star sending him into the ropes. Still, for the majority of the fight, the former UFC champion had his offense on layaway, allowing rounds to slip by him one after the other.
After eight rounds, Paul was awarded a split decision victory with scores of 77-75 and 78-74, with one judge scoring the fight 77-75 for Woodley. In some respects, both men underperformed; however, Paul did show grit and proved that he would not wilt at the first sign of adversity.