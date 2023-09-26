Ranking every Jake Paul boxing win so far [UPDATED]
Which of Jake Paul's boxing wins was the best?
5. Ben Askren – April 17, 2021
There was a lot of skepticism toward Paul heading into the match with Ben Askren. Unlike Robinson and Gib, Askren is an actual fighter with credentials as a former Bellator MMA and ONE welterweight champion. Askren had recently retired from MMA and was more known for his grappling and wrestling abilities than his striking.
Regardless, there were many in the combat community that, even at 36 and with limited striking ability, felt Askren should be able to handle someone on Paul’s level. The former collegiate wrestling savant may not have taken Paul seriously as he looked somewhat out of shape at the weigh-in.
When the bell rang to start the fight, Askren looked apprehensive, with Paul dictating the fight with his jab. A right hand from Paul sent the former MMA champion to the canvas, and when he rose on wobbly legs, the referee put a halt to the bout. While Askren wasn’t known as a prolific striker in MMA, the way Paul easily disposed of him was shocking at the time.