Ranking every Jake Paul boxing win so far [UPDATED]
Which of Jake Paul's boxing wins was the best?
7. AnEsonGib – Jan. 30, 2020
Following a successful fifth-round TKO amateur match victory over British YouTube star Deji Olatunji in 2018, the younger Paul brother turned professional. In his professional debut, he would take on another British YouTube star in t Ali Eson Gib.
The event featured an array of quality boxers, such as Demetrius Andrade and Joseph Diaz, with a unified world championship super bantamweight fight between Daniel Roman and Murodjon Akhamdaliev.
Paul would make quick work of Gib, stopping him in the first round relatively quickly. The victory wouldn’t set the world on fire, but it did signify that Paul was better than most in the social media boxing realm. Gib stepped back in the ring more than two years later against Austin McBroom, scoring a fourth-round knockout.