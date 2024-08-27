Ranking all the DWCS Season 4 winners from worst to best
By Amy Kaplan
The fourth season of Dana White's Contender Series aired from Aug. 4 through Nov. 17, 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a big shift in this season due to Dana White handing out a whopping 37 contacts, seven more than season 3. Check out the list of 37 fighters as we rank them from worst to best. For the purpose of this story, we'll be judging them only on their UFC careers since singing on DWCS.
All 37 DWCS Season 4 contract winners ranked
37. Collin Huckbody
UFC RECORD: 0-0
Collin Huckbody was cut even before he made his debut. It's unclear why (there was no drug scandal that we are aware of) and he's fallen off the face of the earth. What a weird one.
36. JP Buys
UFC RECORD: 0-4
JP Buys had a terrible career and a terrible relationship. He lost all four of his UFC fights and got a very public divorce. Poor guy.
35. Jordan Williams
UFC RECORD: 0-3
It took Jordan WIlliams two tries at the Contender Series before he was given a contract. Unfortunately, he dropped his three fights and was cut from the roster in 2022. It doesn't look like he's fought anywhere since then.
34. Collin Anglin
UFC RECORD: 0-2
Many fans will probably not even remember Collin Anglin, I didn't. He lost his only two UFC fights and then two more on the regional circuit after getting cut.
33. Louis Cosce
UFC RECORD: 0-2
Louis Cosce never won a single UFC fight. He lost his debut to Sasha Palatnikov and then his next fight to Trevin Giles. He even lost his first regional fight after getting cut.
32. T.J. Laramie
UFC RECORD: 0-2
T.J. Laramie lost his UFC debut in just 52 seconds and then had a series of canceled bouts before losing his second appearance by decision. He is no longer signed with the UFC.
31. Drako Rodriguez
UFC RECORD: 0-2
Drako Rodriguez missed weight in his UFC debut and lost his only two appearances. He now fights in bare-knuckle boxing. I placed him a bit higher than some of the others with similar records just due to his post-UFC career.
30. Danyelle Wolf
UFC RECORD: 0-1
Danyelle Wolf was a touted prospect due to her boxing career but she's won only one MMA fight in her entire career. She hasn't fought in MMA since 2022.
29. Victoria Leonardo
UFC RECORD: 1-4
Unfortunately, not many women on this list have done well in the UFC. Victoria Leonardo won just one single fight since her debut and dropped four. Just last week she was knocked out cold by Wang Cong and I expect her release to be announced any day now.
28. Gloria de Paula
UFC RECORD: 1-3
Gloria de Paula only won one fight in the UFC before getting cut. She has yet to win a single fight since getting cut. I ranked her lower because she was given more chances than many and still failed to improve.
27. Orion Cosce
UFC RECORD: 1-2
Orion Cosce has just one win in three fights but the bigger issue with his career with his two back-to-back weight misses. He hasn't fought since 2023 for anyone so I'm not sure if he's even still signed to the UFC or not.
26. Jamie Pickett
UFC RECORD: 2-7
For some odd reason, the UFC kept giving Jamie Pickett a fight despite dropping his last five fights in a row.
25. Jared Vanderaa
UFC RECORD: 1-6
Jared Vanderaa dropped five fights in a row before the UFC cut him. His UFC career was lackluster but he's been killing it on the regional scene since then. Get it Jared!
24. Tucker Lutz
UFC RECORD: 1-3
Tucker Lutz won his UFC debut and then dropped his next three. He hasn't fought since 2023.
23. Rafael Alves
UFC RECORD: 1-3
Rafael Alves was a dud for the UFC winning just one of his four fights. He did have some tough competition and went to decision twice, but he wasn't re-signed after his loss to Nurullo Aliev in 2023.
22. Josh Parisian
UFC RECORD: 2-5
Josh Parisian won just two of his seven fights in the UFC. If he wasn't a heavyweight he probably would have been cut a long time ago.
21. Nikolas Motta
UFC RECORD: 2-2-1
Nikolas Motta had a rough UFC career. He's won just two of his five fights but one ended in a no contest. He's slated to fight Ľudovít Klein in September.
20. Tafon Nchukwi
UFC RECORD: 2-4
Tafon Nchukwi was a highly touted prospect but only won two of his six fights in the UFC. Of his two wins, nothing was spectacular.
19. William Knight
UFC RECORD: 3-4
William Knight won his debut, then lost his next outing. He bounced back with two wins and then dropped his next three before getting cut from the UFC. He's lost his first regional fight since UFC too, he's having a rough go of things.
18. Dustin Stoltzfus
UFC RECORD: 2-5
How Dustin Stoltzfus is still signed to the UFC is beyond me. He's lost five fights and won only two. He's even got a fight booked. Something tells me he's only getting one last chance.
17. Cheyanne Buys/Vlismas
UFC RECORD: 2-2
Cheyanne Buys (now Vlismas) is known more for her personal life than for her fighting skills. Her very public relationship, marriage and divorce with JP Buys (who is also on this list) dominated the MMA gossip mill. She hasn't fought for quite some time due to having a baby with fellow fighter Roman Dolidze.
16. Ronnie Lawrence
UFC RECORD: 2-1-1
Ronnie Lawrence has had a weird career too. He's won two of his four appearances, lost just one and had a wild no-contest in his last appearance. He hasn't fought since 2023 so it's unclear what's going on with him.
15. Luis Saldaña
UFC RECORD: 2-1-1
Luis Saldaña was released by the UFC but he lost just 1 fight. His last UFC fight was a draw with Sean Woodson in 2022.
14. Jimmy Flick
UFC RECORD: 2-3
Jimmy Flick has had a bit of a weird career. He won his debut via a flying triangle choke (yes, you read that right). But then he dropped the next three of four fights.
13. Aliaskhab Khizriev
UFC RECORD: 1-0-1
Aliaskhab Khizriev could be a great prospect but he never fights. He won his debut (two years after getting his contract) but then fought just 11 seconds of his second fight before it was stopped due to an eye poke.
12. Luana Pinheiro
UFC RECORD: 3-2
Luana Pinheiro's career started off great. She won her first three UFC fights but has dropped her last two. She's scheduled to fight Gillian Robertson in November and her career could be on the line.
11. Cory McKenna
UFC RECORD: 3-2
Cory McKenna was the first woman signed during Season 4 of DWCS. She's fought just five times, which is due to fewer opportunities for women. She won her UFC debut and then two more fights after that but she lost her latest fight. She's scheduled to fight Polyana Viana next.
10. Impa Kasanganay
UFC RECORD: 2-3
Impa Kasanganay is a difficult fighter to write about. We all agree that his UFC career was cut short for no good reason and he's gone on to build an amazing career outside of the UFC. I placed him a bit higher on the list due to that (despite breaking my own rules). I sometimes what could have happened if he hadn't been cut from the UFC too early.
9. Phil Hawes
UFC RECORD: 4-4
Phil Hawes had a great start to his UFC career winning his first three appearances. His first loss came to Chris Curtis but he bounced back with a win next. From there he dropped his next three in a row. He was cut in February.
8. Natan Levy
UFC RECORD: 2-2
Natan Levy is a highly touted prospect and a fan favorite but hasn't been as active as we'd like. He lost two of his four fights and his two wins were by decision. He has a lot of promise though and he's still fighting. He's higher up on the list due to still being actively signed to the promotion.
7. Jordan Leavitt
UFC RECORD: 4-3
Jordan Leavitt is easily one of the biggest personalities to come out of season 4. Despite his big personality, his UFC career hasn't matched it. He's fought just 7 times over four years and is coming off a loss. He's best known for his fight with Paddy Pimblett which ended in a second-round submission loss for Leavitt and an iconic twerking moment.
6. Uroš Medic
UFC RECORD: 4-2
Compared to fighters like Dustin Jacoby, Uroš Medic hasn't had that many fights since signing with the UFC. He's fought just six times over four years. But of those, he's lost just two fights (both by finish). He's coming off a Performance of the Night finish over Tim Means. Despite his low fight count, his appearances are always exciting and he has yet to go to decision.
5. Jeff Molina
UFC RECORD: 3-0
Jeff Molina is a touchy subject for many. He was a huge fan favorite when he started his career but then a betting scandal saw him suspended and his career put on hold. He had so much potential. I'm placing him high up on the list because he's the only fighter remaining undefeated since his debut.
4. Ignacio Bahamondes
UFC RECORD: 4-2
Ignacio Bahamondes is one scary dude. He's got several kick finishes and decision wars. He lost his UFC debut (a three-round war with John Makdessi) but then won three in a row. He'll fight on the UFC Noche card next month.
3. Dustin Jacoby
UFC RECORD: 7-4-1
Dustin Jacoby had 12 fights with the UFC at the time of this writing, which is a lot considering he's only been in the promotion since 2020. He had a great start with the promotion winning his six first fights (with a draw sandwiched in there. He fought some big names in Ion Cuțelaba, Khalil Rountree and Dominick Reyes but he's fallen off pretty bad since upping his opponents. He's won just one of his last five fights, dropping his last two appearances. He's scheduled to fight Vitor Petrino in December and could bounce back with a big win.
2. Adrian Yañez
UFC RECORD: 6-2
Adrian Yañez is another fighter on this list with an impressive UFC record. He's won six of his 8 UFC fights and won most by finish. He holds finish wins over Gustavo Lopez, Victor Rodriguez, Randy Costa, Tony Kelley, and Vinicius Salvador. He's also a big fan favorite, which helps raise his stock a ton.
1. Carlos Ulberg
UFC RECORD: 6-1
Carlos Ulberg is an absolute monster and one of the UFC's best signings from Season 4. He's lost just one of his fights (his UFC debut) but bounced back with six straight wins. He's currently ranked No. 10 in the UFC rankings and is climbing his way to a title shot.