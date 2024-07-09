Ranking all the DWCS Season 3 contract winners
By Amy Kaplan
The third season of Dana White's Contender Series aired from June 18, 2019, through Aug. 27 of the same year. This season was the first time it aired on ESPN+ and it was the first time the show was called Dana White's Contender Series, previously it was called Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. There were 30 contracts handed out over the course of 10 weeks.
We've taken all 30 of the contract winners and ranked them from worst to best in terms of how their UFC careers played out after earning a contract. Some, like Jamahal Hill, were easy to rank, while others like Antonio Arroyo, who wasn't as active or well-known made it a bit harder. Take a look at the rankings below. You'll see their UFC records below, and they do not include their DWCS win.
30. Antonio Arroyo (0-3)
Antonio Arroyo earned his UFC contract after submitting Stephen Regman. He had a series of canceled bouts and losses before getting cut from the promotion.
29. Sarah Alpar (0-2)
Sarah "Too Sweet" Alpar earned her DWCS contract after defeating Shanna Young via a second round submission. Unfortunately though he had two back to back losses to Jessica-Rose Clark and Erin Blanchfield and several canceled bouts and hasnt been heard from since.
28. Peter Barrett (0-2)
"Slippery Pete" Barrett was so slippery he didn't stick in the UFC. After earning his contract by defeating Sang Hoon Yoo he dropped back to back appearances versus Youssef Zalal and Chase Hooper. He now fights under the Cage Titans banner and has gone 5-1 since departing the UFC.
27. Aalon Cruz (0-2)
Aalon Cruz never did get an official UFC win. After earning his contract over Steven Nguyen, he dropped fights with Spike Carlyle and Uros Medic. I ranked him higher than Barrett and Alpar due to the level of competition he fought. He's since fought in Fury FC and Bellator.
26. Maki Pitolo (1-5)
After defeating Justin Sumter to earn his contract, Pitolo had a rough go in the Octagon. He won just one of his six appearances. I would have ranked him lower but since he did get one win, I gave him a bit of a bump up in the rankings.
25. Yorgan De Castro (1-3)
Yorgan De Castro is one of the nicest guys and I hate to rank him so low, but being nice doesn't win a fight. De Castro earned his contract when he defeated Alton Meeks and then won his debut versus Justin Tafa in the very first round. Unfortunately, he lost his next three and was cut. He's found success outside of the UFC going 5-2 in CES, NEF, and Eagle FC.
24. Aleksa Camur (1-4)
Aleksa Camur won his DWCS appearance versus Fabio Cherant and then his UFC debut against Justin Ledet. But that's where the wins ended. His next three fights were dropped and he was released from the UFC. He hasn't fought since.
23. Antonio Trócoli (0-1)
Antonio Trócoli is a weird one. He won his contract in 2019 but didn't make his debut until 2024 when he took on Shara "Bullet" Magomedov on short notice. He lost the fight but I feel like we haven't gotte the real fighter just yet and I wanted to reserve too much judgement.
22. TJ Brown (3-5)
TJ Brown won his contract with a win over Dylan Lockard but dropped his first two UFC appearances. He bounced back with back-to-back wins over Kai Kamaka III anf Charles Rosa but then lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke after that. He defeated Erik Silva then dropped two more before getting cut from the promotion. He's now doing MMA, boxing and bare-knuckle MMA and has won three of three.
21. Brok Weaver (1-2)
Brok Weaver was a fan favorite for a hot minute before his career came crashing down. Weaver won his DWCS fight and his first appearance but then a dog-fighting controversy caused fans to turn their backs and he lost his next two. He's gone on to fight for Gamebred bare-knuckle MMA. He won that fight.
20. Hunter Azure (2-2)
Hunter Azure had a mixed bag when it comes to his UFC reign. He won the contract versus Chris Ocon and then won his debut when he defeated Brad Katona. He lost his next fight versus Brian Kelleher and then won versus Cole Smith after that. He dropped his final appearance and was cut from the UFC. He was given another chance when he was added to The Ultimate Fighter 31 but lost his fight versus Rico DiSciullo.
19. Herbert Burns (2-3)
Herbert Burns, the brother of Gilbert Burns was a big proscpect that, so far, hasn't panned out as we'd hoped. He won his contract via a first round submission and followed it up with back-to-back wins but hasn't won sine 2020 and has lost three in a row. I ranked him a bit higher than the average fighter with that record due to him still fighting as recently as March and therefore there's hopes of a bounceback.
18. Omar Morales (3-4)
Once in the UFC, Omar Morales lost more than he won. Even though he lost four, he did win three, wich is more wins than half of this list. Morales is now competing in Karate Combat and doing great there.
17. Tony Gravely (4-4)
Tony Gravely got his UFC contract after he defeated Ray Rodriguez but dropped his UFC debut versus Brett Johns. He got back in the win column with back-to-back vitories, followed by a loss to Nate Maness. He won back-to-back victories again but then dropped his last two. He is not longer signed to the UFC.
16. Miguel Baeza (3-4)
Miguel Baeza was undefeated ... until he wasn't. After winning his DWCS fight and his first three fights in the promotion, he dropped his next four. There's been no update on his status with the promotion as she fought just last month.
15. Dusko Todorovic (3-4)
Dusko Todorovic earned his contract when he defeated Teddy Ash via decision but it took more than a year for his UFC debut to happen after several failed attempts. He won the debut but then dropped back-to-back fights after that. He bounced back with a win-loss-win-loss but hasn't fought since March 2023.
14. Don'Tale Mayes (4-4-1)
Don'Tale Mayes had a bit of a rough start to his UFC career, losing his first two, then winning his next two. He lost a close split decision to Hamdy Abdelwahab but that overturned when Abdelwahab tested positive for PEDs. He's since gone on a back-and-forth win-loss with his most recent fight being a win over Caio Machado in April. He's scheduled for a fight at UFC Denver and will hope to extend his win streak.
13. Punahele Soriano (4-4)
Punahele Soriano is a bit of a fan favorite so I gave him a bump up in the rankings. He's even in the UFC, winning four and losing four but his losses are to bigger names like Brendan Allen. He's also coming off a win just last month versus Miguel Baeza (who is No. 16 on this list).
12. Phil Rowe (3-3)
Phil Rowe is another fighter who is even, three wins and three losses, but his level of competition is higher than some of the others on this list losing to veterans like Neil Magny and Jake Matthews. He also holds a finish over Niko Price, giving him an exta bump up in the rankings.
11. Ode Osbourne (4-5)
Ode Osbourne has lost more than he's. won but at nine fights since 2019, that's insanely good. He's another fan favorite and a go-to in a pinch which gives him a bigger bump in the rankings. He's also fought veterans like Brian Kelleher and Manel Kape early in his career. Obsourne is scheduled for a fight at the UFC Noche event in September.
10. Rodrigo Nascimento 4-2-1
Heavyweight Rodrigo Nascimento holds four wins in the UFC (two against No. 14 on this list Don'Tale Mayes). Heavyweights seem to have it a bit easier but with just two losses (one being to Derrick Lews) he deserves his top 10 ranking.
9. Joe Solecki (5-3)
Joe Solecki had a great start to his UFC career winning three in a row after his DWCS first round finish. He holds wins over Jim Miller, Austin Hubbard and Ale da Silva, among others. But he;s on a two fight skid including a loss to Grant Dawson in June.
8. Jonathan Pearce (5-3)
After losing his UFC debut, Pearce won five in a row and was in talks for being one of the next big prospects. Unfortunately he's currently on a two fight skid, which is why he isn't ranked a bit higher on this list.
7. Miles Johns (6-2-1)
Miles Johns has lost just two of his nine UFC fights. Hw puld have been ranked higher but one of his wins was overturned when he tested positive for turinabol. Also, his level of competition wasn't as high as some of the fighters ranked higher on this list.
6. Andre Muniz (6-2)
Andre Muniz has been an impressive development from Season 3. He's won six of his eight fights and his only two losses have come to Paul Craig and Brendan Allen. I only see Muniz getting better and better.
5. Sean Woodson (6-1-1)
Of Sean Woodson's eight UFC appearances, he's lost just one, a third round submission loss to Julian Erosa. He holds wins over the likes of Terrance McKinney, Youssef Zalal and most recently, Alex Caceres. Woodson shows a lot of promise nd is a unique fighter due to his body type.
4. Billy Quarantillo (6-4)
Billy Quarantillo's record may not be as good as Woodson's but he ranks higher due to his fan-favorite standing and the level of competition. Quarantillo has fought some of the best in the business including Shane Burgos, Edson Barboza, and Alexander Hernandez. He's coming off a loss, but he should not be counted out just yet.
3. Tracy Cortez (5-0)
Tracy Cortez is the only undefeated fighter on this list which is a big reason she's positioned where she is. She holds wins over Justine Kish, Stephanie Egger, Melissa Gato, and Jasmine Jasudavicius, among others. She doesn't have any UFC finishes yet, but she's still young in her career. She steps in to fight Rose Namajunas next at UFC Denver.
2. Brendan Allen 12-2
Brendan Allen has had one heck of a wild UFC career. Since 2019 he's fought a whopping 14 times, the most of anyone on this list. He's won 12 of those appearances, losing to just Chris Curtis and Sean Strickland. He's on the fast-track to a title and I would not be shocked if he were to be a champion someday.
1. Jamahal Hill 6-2-1
Jamahal Hill may not have the massive record like Allen, but he did something that no one before him did - He was the first UFC champion to come out of DWCS (Sean O'Malley was second). He has fought the who's-who of his division and holds huge wins over massive names like Glover Teixeira, Johnny Walker, and Ovince St. Preux. He's got a lot of life left in his career and oh, the places he'll go.