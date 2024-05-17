Ranking all the DWCS Season 1 contract winners
By Jaren Kawada
5. Grant Dawson
We have finally reached the first fighter on the list who saw enough success in the UFC to reach the promotional rankings. In week six, Dawson submitted Adrian Diaz in the second round to earn a contract at just 23 years old.
In the loaded lightweight division, it took Dawson a few years to break through, but the Glory MMA product remained unbeaten in the UFC through his first six appearances. However, in 2021, Dawson fought Ricky Glenn to a draw as a heavy favorite, causing him to re-evaluate his career and leave his longtime gym and coach, James Krause.
The following year, after migrating to American Top Team, Dawson submitted both Jared Gordon and Mark O. Madsen to enter the rankings. His subsequent dominance over Damir Ismagulov further catapulted him into the top 10 but in his first main event, Dawson crumbled in just 33 seconds, losing by knockout to Bobby Green.
Last competing in October 2023, Dawson is still just 30 years old with undeniable potential but has fallen out of the top 15 with the loss to Green.
4. Matt Frevola
Frevola may not be the best fighter to come out of DWCS but he is the type of fighter to stick around the roster for at least a decade. As one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC, Frevola has seen time in the rankings but has mostly settled into a role as a fringe contender.
Frevola would get his win on DWCS by submission but as of May 2024, it would be the last time he tapped out an opponent. He remains a solid wrestler but discovered his love of brawling, almost exclusively looking to brawl with opponents.
Since debuting with the UFC, Frevola has gone just 5-4-1 but his three-fight win streak from 2022-2023 culminated with a knockout win over Drew Dober that saw him break into the top 15. Through ten appearances in the Octagon, Frevola also has a win over top-ranked lightweight Jalin Turner.
Frevola attempted to defend his spot against streaking contender Benoit Saint-Denis but could not pull off another upset, losing to the Frenchman by first-round knockout.
Win or lose, Frevola is always in fights that get fans excited. His last five fights have all ended by knockout in the first round.
Frevola was scheduled to return against Michael Johnson at UFC St. Louis on May 11 before Johnson withdrew from the fight. Since his win over Dober, Frevola has been determined to continue his pursuit of a fight with Paddy Pimblett in London.