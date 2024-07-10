Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans, PFL playoff schedule & Mike Perry accusing Jake Paul
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson teased a boxing fight with Rashad Evans
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson says he's been working on a rematch with his former UFC rival, Rashad Evans but that the fight will be under boxing rules. “He and I are talking about doing a boxing match against each other in November,” Jackson said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “We’re trying to get that going.”
I've got mixed feelings about a fight like this. I don't like see fighters of a certian age coxing because I just don't think it's safe. On the other hand, they are grown aducls and understand the risks, so If they are willing to put their health on the line, who am I to stop them. Additionally their MMA fight was well before my time so getting to see them fight, even like this, could be a real treat.
PFL Playoffs schedule released
The Professional Fighters League released the top three main cards for their 2024 PFL Playoffs. The events will take place in Nashville, Hollywood, FL, and Washington D.C starting in August.
It's been hard for me to get into the season this year. Last year was the best season yet, IMO and this season hasn't quite held up. There are a lot of names missing from the roster (like Larissa Pacheco and Jesus Pinedo). The people who are doing well are doing well because of the very lopsided and obvious match-up from the PFL. It feels like they set up their favorites and it doesn't feel like a real tournament anymore.
Mike Perry thinks Jake Paul is using streoids
Mike Perry fights Jake Paul on July 20 and recently spoke to FightHub TV about the "cheat code" he thinks Paul is using ... steroids
I would absolutely not be surprised if Paul was using steroids, but if Paul thinks this and fights him anyway, then he really shouldn't be complaining. It almost seems like he is already setting up the excuse for why he's going to lose and that's never a good thing.