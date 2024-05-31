Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 live stream, fight card, start time
By Amy Kaplan
Something different is happening in the boxing world this week. Two big boxing promotions have each selected five fighters to fight eachother in a Queensberry vs. Matchroom event on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
One of the biggest names on the card is Deontay Wilder who spoke about the upcoming event earlier this week. “I’ve had a successful career and this is a do-or-die moment for me,” Wilder told Radio Rahim. “And I don’t think the heavyweight division is as exciting without Deontay Wilder in it. But come Saturday night we will see. Will I prevail, will I succeed? Who knows. But Saturday night is the true answer and we gonna see. This could be the end of the career. This could be the final goodbye, the farewell of Deontay Wilder — if I lose. If I win, I prevail, of course I go on to bigger and better things.”
Frank Warren and Eddie Earn have selected five fighters each, which promotion do you think will come out on top?
Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 fight card
- Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder
- Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic - for IBF interim heavyweight title
- Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams
- Dimitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad - for WBA and IBO light heavyweight titles
- Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball - for WBA featherweight title
- Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards
How to watch Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5
The card takes place on Saturday, June 1, the same day as UFC 302. Thankfully for MMA and boxing fans, it will be an early card due to the time zones and fans will be able to tune in to both without any issues. The fights start at 2 p.m. ET, live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) in the United States with a price point of $69.99. We understand that not everyone can afford the cost, and may be here looking for free streams. We cannot condone illegal streaming but we suggest searching Reddit for links of those kinds.