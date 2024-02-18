Pro fighters react to Wanderlei Silva's UFC Hall Of Fame induction announcement
The Axe Murderer will officially be immortalized by the UFC
By Rami Hanna
MMA legend Wanderlei Silva will be officially immortalized in the UFC Hall of Fame. The announcement was made during the UFC 298 broadcast with a tribute video, highlighting the greatest moments of Silva's professional career where he would go on to conquer all of the heights he faced and proved to be one of the scariest men in MMA history.
Silva's MMA career met illustrious heights. He would kick it off with four first-round finishes and competed on the first-ever UFC card in Brazil against Vitor Belfort. Silva challenged for the light heavyweight title in UFC once but spent the majority of his career in PRIDE where he delivered brutal jaw-dropping knockouts and faced off against some of the greatest of all-time to step in the squared circle like Mirko Cro Cop, Dan Henderson, Rampage Jackson, and Kazushi Sakuraba.
Silva was the first-ever fighter in PRIDE to win a Grand Prix and the PRIDE championship. He holds the record for the most wins in PRIDE history with twenty-two. The most knockouts with fifteen. Longest undefeated streak with 20 and the most successful defenses as champion with four. Silva has been named a Fighter of the Year once in his career and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the World MMA Awards in 2018.
Silva joins Frankie Edgar as both legends will get their induction into immortality with the Hall of Fame this June during International Fight Week. Silva's induction will also mean he joins former opponents such as Sakuraba, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, and Michael Bisping in the Hall of Fame.