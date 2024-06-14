Our prediction for the new UFC 303 main event
By Amy Kaplan
It seems like, although it's not official, there will be a new UFC 303 main and co-main event. At the time of this writing, we're just speculating on everything based on several rumors and several reports from Ariel Helwani. It appears the UFC will announcing a brand new UFC 303 main event and co-main event shortly.
But before that hits the news waves, here's who we think the UFC should put in the main event for the June 29 bout.
Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Procházka
Jiří Procházka already alluded to having a signed contract for UFC 303 and it only makes sense that he'd be matched up with the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. The pair fought once before at UFC 295 in November 2023.
The fight was Pereira's light heavyweight debut after winning the middleweight title previously. Procházka was returning to reclaim the 205-pound belt he never lost but relinquished after a serious injury sidelined him
Since Procházka was the former champion it seems only right he would get a quick rematch, considering the only other person that makes sense (Jamahall Hill) just lost.
We get that this isn't even 5 percent as exciting as the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler but frankly, there are absolutely zero fights that would be on that level so we really need to manage expectations.
Here's what the UFC 303 fight card looks like without the main and co-main events as previously scheduled:
Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) vs. Macy Chiasson (10-3-0)
Joe Pyfer (12-3-0) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7-0)
Ian Machado Garry (14-0-0) vs. Michael Page (22-2-0)
Cub Swanson (29-13-0) vs. Andre Fili (23-11-0)
Charles Jourdain (15-7-1) vs. Jean Silva (12-2-0)
Payton Talbott (8-0-0) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2-0)
Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12-0) vs. Gillian Robertson (13-8-0)
Andrei Arlovski (34-23-0) vs. Martin Buday (13-2-0)
Rei Tsuruya (3-0-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (9-3-0)
Ricky Simon (20-5-0) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (20-3-0)
Apparently the UFC has also added Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes, but it's unclear at press time if that's intended to be the co-main event or just another fight on the card.