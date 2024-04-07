Predicting which UFC 300 fighters will earn post-fight bonuses
The UFC awards several post-fight bonuses after each event. We think they'll award more than normal for UFC 300.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 300 is set to be the biggest night in the history of the the UFC. As such, there might be some special things that happen at UFC 300 that wouldn't happen at another event. One of those things might pertain the post-fight bonuses.
BMF champion Justin Gathje thinks Dana White should give out $300,000 bonuses, instead of the normal $50,000 bonus normally befitting a winner. “I had seven or nine bonuses in my first seven fights. I got 12 bonuses in 12 fights,” said Gaethje during a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “I’m hoping this UFC 300 card brings $300,000 bonuses. I’m always shooting for those things.” He added, “It needs to be at least $100,000."
That demand seems highly unlikely as it would be three times the amount he's ever paid (In the past, he's given up to $100,000 for a bonus). But that doesn't mean White couldn't do something extraordinary like giving a $50,000 bonus to all winners or giving higher amounts for select performances.
That leads us to wonder, who do we think will get a post-fight bonus?
Who will win the UFC 300 Fight of the Night honors?
Looking at the card, literally, any of these match-ups could be Fight of the Night, and that's exactly the way the UFC designed it. The first fight of the night is two former UFC champions, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt and that's saying something. Also on the early prelims is Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller which is just absolutely insane matchmaking. There's a potential WMMA stand-out with Holly Holm taking on Kayla Harrison and who could forget the co-main event of Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan. But there can really only be one FOTN bonus, maybe two if White is feeling generous.
FOTN bonus prediction: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway or Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Who will win the UFC 300 Performance of the Night honors?
The Performance of the Night bonus might be even harder to predict than the Fight of the Night because this kind of event could be filled with incredible finishes. There's a few obvious stand-outs like Bo Nickal who is fighting Cody Brundage on the main card. Alex Pereira also tends to be a highlight reel connoisseur. But we could also see a finish in the Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić bout or a shock knockout in the BMF fight. There are endless possibilities. For the sake of this prediction, we're going to give five names we think could earn a bonus, since White will probably be extra generous due to the UFC 300 excitement.
POTN bonus prediction: Kayla Harrison, Bo Nickal, JalinTurner, and Alex Pereira.
Check back after the fights to see how many we got right or to just poke fun at how wring we were.