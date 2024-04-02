Predicting the outcome of every UFC 300 promo fantasy match-up from epic promo
The UFC shared 10 dream UFC match-ups that never happened and it got us thinking...
By Amy Kaplan
During the UFC Atlantic City broadcast, the UFC aired a promo for the UFC 300 fight card, and man was it powerful. The promo highlighted epic moments in the life of the UFC and a small segment also shared photoshopped face-offs and action photos from dream fights that never happened. That portion of the promo caught the attention of the fans and made many wonder what would have been the outcome if they had come to fruition.
That's where we come in. We'll briefly break down each of the fantasy match-ups and give our thougths on how we think the fight would be decided.
Chuck Liddell vs. Jon Jones
Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones were the first two fighters on the fantasy portion of the promo. Lidell and Jones are former UFC light heavyweight champions so we'll assume that's the weight they would fight at. Also, due to the disparagement in age, we assume this fight would take place in the prime of both fighter's careers. It's hard to see the fight going anywhere without Jones getting his hands raised at the end. Liddell was a knockout powerhouse in his prime but his prime was nothing compared to Jones, who was able to advance with the sport and grow to have one of the best fight IQs of all fighters.
Prediction: Jones via TKO
Ronda Rousey vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Ronda Rousey is considered the pioneer of women's MMA. She held the UFC bantamweight title. Valentina Shevchenko is credited as one of the women who made WMMA brutal and exciting. She held the flyweight title. We'd assume Shevchenko would come up to 135 pounds and they'd both fight in their primes. This is really a striker vs. grappler fight and whoever could get the fight going their way, would win. Rousey was insanely quick but has a glass chin. One of the biggest tools Rousey had was the unbeatable persona, that wouldn't work on Valentina and I think she could strike before Rousey could toss.
Prediction: Shevchenko via KO
Daniel Cormier vs. Mark Coleman
Some of these match-ups are just not fair! Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier and UFC 10 and UFC 11 tournament champion, first UFC heavyweight champion, and the Pride Fighting Championships 2000 Open Weight Grand Prix champion Mark Coleman would be an insane match-up. Fans would probably be bored to death with all the takedowns but real fans would appreciate the high-level wrestling. It;s hard to say who would win since they are so far apart in age but my gut says Coleman would get the win if they both fought in their prime.
Prediction: Coleman via split decision
Matt Hughes vs. Kamaru Usman
Matt Hughes is a former two-time UFC welterweight champion and a UFC Hall of Fame inductee. If he and former champion Kamaru Usman met it would not be good for Hughes. Usman is a powerhouse and his prime versus Hughes' prime just doesn't compare.
Prediction: Usman via TKO
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson
This one hurts, it hurts really bad. We were so close to this fight not one, two, or even three times. WE TRIED FOUR TIMES. And still, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson never happened. If you asked at the time who fans thought would win, it was split. Many fans thought the fight would be competitive and both had viable paths to victory. Now, very few would pick Ferguson. That's due in part to his performances as of late, they are hard to overlook. But if we are being honest, Nurmagomedov was probably always going to win it.
Prediction: Nurmagomedov via submission
Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Alexa Grasso
Of all the match-ups on this list, these are the two closest in primes. Joanna Jedrzejczyk only recently retired and Alexa Grasso only recently became UFC champion. We love Grasso and think she'll be champion for a long time but Jedrzejczyk is a powerhouse and would destroy Grasso. For this one, I hope it never happens. Let's let both these women hold their own legacies, not destroy each other's.
Prediction: Jedrzejczyk via KO
Alex Pereira vs. Anthony Johnson
This match-up is a little hard to swallow too. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson died in 2022 at the young age of 38. His career was still going, though he had taken a break due to an illness many were unaware he was struggling with. It's hard to say who would win this fight because there are so many unknown factors. If we had to pick we'd go with Alex Pereira win via TKO, he's on a roll right now and it's difficult to see him losing to anyone, even a legend like Rumble.
Prediction: Pereira via TKO
Frank Mir vs. Tom Aspinall
Not sure why, but this fight is the least exciting to me. Maybe it's because Tom Aspinall's career still seems so young, his legacy not quite determined. That's also why I think Frank Mir destroys him. Sorry Tom, you need a bit more championship round experience before I give you the fight.
Prediction: Mir via KO
Nick Diaz vs. Sean Strickland
This fight would be bananas. The lead up would be ever crazier than Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz. Nick Diaz vs. Sean Strickland actually hurts my brain. I want to say Nick destroys Strickland with one had tied behind his back but it's hard to count Strickland out entirely. Somehow I see this as a decision after an insane back and forth war.
Prediction: Diaz via unanimous decision
Max Holloway vs. BJ Penn
Two prolific champions fighting each other? Sign me up. Max Holloway vs. BJ Penn would be another barn-burner affair. Much like Nick Diaz vs. Sean Strickland, we see this one going the distance. And I'm going throw a wrench in this whole story and call this fight a draw. That way the fans are the real winners.
Prediction: Draw