Power Slap tickets: MMA Twitter reacts to insane VIP prices
- Tickets for Power Slap 6 are on sale.
- Tickets start at $495 and go up from there.
- MMA Twitter thinks the prices are too high.
By Amy Kaplan
For the first time ever, Dana White's Power Slap will be out of the UFC APEX and tickets will be on sale. And while that's great news for fans who otherwise have to sit out the live portion, it's not ideal for those without a lot of money to burn.
According to On Location, the official ticketing site for Power Slap, the cheapest tickets are starting at $495. Those tickets include seats in rows 4-7, All-inclusive pre-show hospitality, Post-event photo ops, an unsigned event poster, an official Power Slap hat, and more.
The next package goes for $695 which includes a "premium gift signed by Dana White" and the most expensive package goes for $1,795 and includes a meet and greet with NBA star, Charles Barkley.
Unfortunately your average fan won't be able to afford even the least expensive package and they made sure to let White know on Twitter.