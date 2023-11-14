Power Slap: Road to the Title season 2 live stream
Everything you need to know about Power Slap: Road to the Title season 2.
By Amy Kaplan
Dana White is finding a lot of success with his new Power Slap promotion and the proof of that is the second season of the reality TV show, Power Slap: Road to the Title.
The first season of the show produced stars like Ayjay "Static" Hintz who shot into Power Slap stardom for his unorthodox idea about not training at all.
This season will be the first to feature international strikers from Europe, Canada and South Africa, among others.
Here's everything you need to know about the second season.
What weight classes are featured on Power Slap: Road to the Title
There will be five weight classes – super heavyweight, heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight and welterweight.
How to watch Power Slap: Road to the Title
All 12 episodes will air for free on Rumble, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, and LG TV.
The first episode airs on Wednesday, Nov 15 at 9 pm ET .
Who is coaching Power Slap: Road to the Title
Two welterweight strikers are coaching the teams this season. welterweight champion, Christapher Thomas and No. 1-ranked welterweight contender, Emanuel “No Love” Muniz.
When is the next live Power Slap event?
Power Slap 6 will take place on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, Super Bowl weekend. The Power Slap: Road to the Title coaches will be competing on that card.