Power Slap 8 headliner, new venue announced
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White announced some big news for Power Slap fans ahead of the promotion's next event.
Power Slap 8 will take place on the road again this event but not at the Durango casino like Power Slap 6. This time the event will be hosted by the new luxury Las Vegas Strip casino, Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The casino's 40,000-square-foot Cobalt Ballroom will be the location for the Friday, June 28 event.
In addition to the new location, a headliner was announced for Power Slap 8 and it's massive ... literally. A super heavyweight bout between Power Slap super heavyweight champion, Da Crazy Hawaiian (14-1, 12 KOs) and No. 4 ranked Danie “The Pitbull” Van Heerden (2-1, 2 KOs) will headline the card.
A super heavyweight title fight tops Power Slap 8
“Power Slap 8 will be the biggest event we’ve ever held,” says Power Slap Founder Dana White. “I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Fontainebleau Las Vegas to make it happen – the casino and hotel are incredible, and it is the perfect place for fans to be able to attend their first Power Slap event. If you are a fight fan in town for International Fight Week, you don’t want to miss this!”
Tickets will be on sale to the public for both general admission and VIP at start at about $299.
In the co-main event, welterweight champion Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (5-2, 2 KOs) will be looking to defend his title for the first time against no. 2 ranked welterweight, Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn (3-0-1). A match was also announced between fan favorite No. 1 ranked light heavyweight Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin taking on No. 3 ranked veteran Vern “The Mechanic” Cathey. More fights will be announced in the coming weeks.
Power Slap 8 will be one the many events that take place during UFC International Fight Week. There will also be a Hall of Fame ceremony, UFC 303, and UFC X.