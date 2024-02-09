Power Slap 6 results [UPDATED LIVE]
- Power Slap 6 takes place on Friday, Feb. 9
- A welterweight title is on the line
- Here are all the live results as they happen
Power Slap makes its return, with the first event of 2024. Power Slap 6 results delivers the most stacked card yet with 12 thrilling fights. The event is the season finale and the stakes are running high with one title on the line.
The event takes place on Friday, February 9 and takes place from Spring Valley, Nevada. The event remains in the state but makes its first trip away from the UFC APEX by exploring the newly-opened Durango Casino.
The main event of the evening will feature Christapher Thomas defending the welterweight title against Emanuel Muniz. The reigning champion won the title at Power Slap 1, which took place on March 11, 2023 and this marks his first defense.
The rest of the main card is comprised of three other fights that could also see new stars rising and moving into title contention. The penultimate fight will be a lightweight match between Sheena Bathory going up against Jackie Cataline.
The heavyweight division will be showcased for the remainder of the main card, as Dorian Perez goes up against Brian Ellis. The curtain-raiser will feature Nate Burnard facing off with Ryan Phillips.
The remaining eight matches will be split between a prelim and early prelims card. All 12 matches will kick off what could be an exciting year for Power Slap.
Power Slap 6 live results [Updated]
Power Slap 6 main card
Emanuel Muniz defeated Christapher Thomas via KO, Round 5 - for the welterweight title
Sheena Bathory defeated Jackie Cataline via disqualification due to clubbing in round 1
Brian Ellis defeated Dorian Perez via disqualification due to offensive fouls
Ryan Phillips defeated Nate Burnard via TKO in round 2
Power Slap 6 prelim card
Makini Manu defeated Danie van Heerden due to illegal strikes in round 2
Duane Crespo defeated Logan Greenhalgh by unanimous decision
TJ Thomas defeated Garrett Blakesslee due to doctor’s stoppage in Round 1
Vern Cathey defeated Delvin Hamlett by KO in round 2
Power Slap 6 early prelim card
Cole Young defeated Zach Zane via unanimous decision
Branden Bordeaux vs. Eddie Brahimir declared a majority draw
Robert Trujillo defeated Dallas Marron via TKO, Round 2