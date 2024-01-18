Power Slap 6 fight card, start time, channel guide
- The Power Slap 6 main and co-main events have been revealed.
- You can buy tickets to Power Slap for the first time.
- Where, when, and how to watch.
By Amy Kaplan
Dana White's Power Slap returns for its sixth live event, but there's a big change this time around.
This event will be the first open to the public, with tickets on sale. It will also be the first Power Slap to be held outside of the UFC APEX. The event moves just down the road a bit when it kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9 at Durango Casino & Resort inside the newly opened casino’s Agave Ballroom.
Tickets can be purchased through On Location.
Who is fighting at Power Slap 6?
Headlining the card is a match between the coaches of Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2, Chris Thomas (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. Emanuel Muniz (4-2, 1 KO) for the welterweight title. This will be the first title defense for Thomas.
The co-main marks the return of Sheena “The Hungarian Hurricane” Bathory (2-0, 2 KOs) who takes on newcomer Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline.
The full card will be announced on the Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2 finale which airs on Jan. 31.
How to watch Power Slap 6
Power Slap 6 early prelims will start streaming at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET and airs live and free on Rumble.
For more Power Slap content, check out our YouTube page for pre and post-match interviews with all the strikers.